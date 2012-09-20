YourFurnitureNow.com Creates Waves by Slashing Prices to Unprecedented Levels

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Discount furniture warehouses are a growing trend in the United States, and they have made a huge impact on the furniture market. Warehouses have dramatically driven down the price of furniture, and made high quality items available at a price that everyone can afford. The next wave is online furniture warehouses, which are set to drive prices down even further, all to the benefit of the consumer.



One website that has been making waves in this area is YourFurnitureNow.com, a Los Angeles and Orange County based online furniture outlet. They have gained a vast amount of attention recently by slashing their already low prices to shockingly low levels according to Michael Liberman;



“We’re not afraid to admit that we’ve tried to shake up the furniture industry with these price cuts. Many people have called it a publicity stunt but I can assure consumers these types of prices are here to stay. Although the industry may not appreciate us driving down prices once again, we’re sure consumers will, especially in these austere times. This will put quality furniture in reach of even more families.”



Your Furniture Now was conceived to be different from other furniture outlets with the owners Michael and Mary Liberman determined to truly focus on the customer rather than play lip service to that concept. Michael Liberman explained the businesses consumer focus:



“Our focus is always on quality of furniture and affordable prices. However we didn’t want to offer a discount level of service. Many stores who offer low prices do so by slashing service budgets and the customer experience suffers. We set out to take the best aspects from premium stores while offering discounted prices. Our focus on premium service allowed us to create a vision of the perfect furniture store. Customers hate waiting for their furniture so we implemented a next day delivery on almost every item in our store. Perhaps the greatest fear people have when purchasing furniture is the assembly of the goods – so we created our white gloved delivery service that includes assembly of the furniture free of charge. Each time we hear a customer wish for something we try to implement it into our business. We know from the feedback we get that our customers enjoy shopping with us and that’s very important to us.”



About YourFurnitureNow.com

Your Furniture Now is an online furniture warehouse, offering high quality furniture at the lowest possible prices.



