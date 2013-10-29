Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning Urges Home Owners to Act Before an Emergency

Ceres, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The California Energy Commission recommends home owners replace older air conditioning units with an Energy Star unit as this can lead to savings of up to ten percent. When installing a new air conditioner, one should also have air ducts checked as leaking duct work makes up 25 percent of average cooling costs in a home. "Air conditioning service in Modesto continues to be of great importance to keep soaring energy costs under control," Nirona of Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning explains.



Central air conditioning systems consist of two major components: the evaporator and the condenser. The evaporator sits within the main duct component of a furnace while the condenser unit is typically mounted on a concrete slab outside of the home. A distribution system moves air throughout the home. When the air conditioning unit works, but the house doesn't cool, the distribution system likely has a problem and a central air conditioning repair company must be called in. As both the condenser and evaporator are sealed, call in the professionals to ensure a small problem doesn't become a major one," Nirona states.



Many opt to call for a heating and cooling service in Modesto before temperatures start to climb. During this service, the technician inspects the unit and makes necessary adjustments to ensure the unit works as designed. "Don't wait until the air conditioning unit fails to work. Have regular inspections done to prevent small problems from becoming major ones. The cost tends to be minimal when compared to major repairs on units of this type," Nirona declares.



Often, when a home owner finds there is a problem with his or her air conditioning unit or just wants to schedule a service, they call the first name they see in the phone book and hope for the best. "When choosing an air conditioning service in Modesto, it's best to look for a company known for their reliability, commitment and expertise. Ask about service fees and discounts on unit replacements and ensure the technicians have the skills and technical expertise needed to complete the job right the first time. We've been serving the area since 2007 and offer high-efficiency air conditioning system installation, system replacement, air conditioning and heating repairs and more. Have your unit inspected today to guarantee it is working for you at all times," Nirona recommends.



About Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning

Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning understands that most consider the air conditioning system to be the most important electronic device in the home as it keeps a family safe, comfortable and warm. To ensure the satisfaction of customers, Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning offers a 100 percent guarantee on all repairs and services any brand. Same day service and senior discounts ensure customers receive the help they need in a timely manner and at a reasonable price. Yourk Heating and Air-Conditioning repairs all brands and charges no service fee for repair service calls and installation. Known for reliability, expertise and commitment, customers feel comfortable contacting this company for all of their heating and cooling needs.