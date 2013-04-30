YourTribute.com Pays Tribute to Lost Loved Ones with Permanent Online Memorials

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Paying tribute to a loved one can be difficult. Summarizing one’s entire life in just a few short sentences is never easy, and squeezing all of that person’s biographical data and pictures into a short newspaper obituary seems unfair.



That’s why YourTribute.com has come up with a more modern solution: permanent online memorials. Since 2002, YourTribute.com has been helping people create online tributes to loved ones. The website was designed by a team of memorial experts who have a collective 50 years in the funeral industry. With the help of the website’s memorial generator, anyone can create a tribute featuring the pictures, biographical information, and stories of their lost loved one.



A recent promotion at YourTribute.com allows anyone to create a memorial page for free. Visitors can sign up without ever entering their credit card information. After creating a memorial page, users can choose to subscribe to a lifetime pricing plan, which comes with a number of unique benefits.



A spokesperson for Your Tribute explained the differences between a free obituary and a paid memorial tribute page:



“With both our free plans and our paid plans, users can create a memorial using our memorial page generator. We also allow unlimited guestbook messages and memorial comments as well as notes, videos, pictures, and event information for the funeral. However, with the paid memorial tribute page, users can upload an unlimited number of high-resolution pictures. We also allow paid users to choose a unique URL for their memorial tribute and immediately remove all advertising.”



Full information about memorial page pricing plans can be found at YourTribute.com, where visitors can also take a virtual tour of the website. The tour includes an overview of the memorial website creation process, which allows users to choose a theme, customize the layout of the page, and add personal information about the deceased.



Each memorial page also features sections where users can write their story, add an event, add notes or pages, and create photo albums. The website can even integrate with Facebook to create a more social experience. Once the memorial page is published, friends and family can comment on the pictures, pages, and other information on the page.



