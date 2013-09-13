Youth Quarterback Jake Kaplinski Is a Rising Star

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- With promising athletes being "discovered" earlier and earlier in their careers, more and more knowledgeable and savvy college recruiters in all sports are turning their attention toward potential stars as young as early middle school in hopes of uncovering the "next big thing." A rising star who is already attracting notice for his athletic prowess is Jake Kaplinski, an eighth grader for the Simi Valley, California Vikings. Kaplinski, an elite all-round student athlete, plays quarterback and is widely regarded as the top prospect in the high school Class of 2018. Defensively, Kaplinski plays at cornerback and safety, and his exceptional athleticism has also been utilized at linebacker, defensive end and tight end.



The 5'9 148-lb. Kaplinski has helped to guide his Vikings Youth Football squad to two victories (in as many games) in the 2013 season, demonstrating offensive explosiveness. Kaplinski's and the Vikings highlights are available for viewing at www.JakeKaplinski.com as well as on You Tube (http://www.YouTube.com/user/JakeKaplinski).



Jake's achievements extend beyond the football field, having attained a 3.83 GPA through the seventh grade curriculum and he is currently enrolled in eighth grade honors classes. Kaplinski has received numerous awards and recognition for his academic excellence, including the President's Award for Educational Excellence, the Scholar Athlete Award, the Seventh Grade Honoree Principal Award for Academic Excellence, and has earned placement in Advanced English and Math STAR Testing. He's also drawn accolades for his performances in both the UCLA football camp as well as the QBR Camp hosted at Cal Lutheran University, both held in June, 2012. Jake was also selected to participate in the prestigious National Youth All American Bowl, held at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The highly-regarded All American Bowl is an "invitation-only" event, with only the elite of the elite chosen to participate.



With such an impressive resume of achievement at such a young age, Jake Kaplinski certainly has a bright future. His dedication and hard work, both in the classroom as well as on the gridiron, serves as an admirable example not only for participants in Youth Football, but scholar-athletes in general. This rising star quarterback is definitely on the "radar," and as his scholastic career proceeds, he certainly has the potential to become a household name over the next few seasons, not only on the football field but in whichever path he chooses.



For up-to-date information, video highlights, scheduling and other news regarding Jake Kaplinski, visit: http://www.JakeKaplinski.com



About Jake Kaplinski

Jake Kaplinski is Rising Star Youth Quarterback with academic achievements beyond the football field. Jake Kaplinski has drawn accolades for his performance in youth football camps and has caught the attention of national scouts.