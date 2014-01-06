YoutradeFX - Objective Review of Forex Broker YourtradeFX

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- YoutradeFX is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the United Kingdom, and by ASIC in Australia and the FSC in Mauritius. The company’s website is available in 12 languages, including English, Turkish, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, German, Russian, Vietnamese, Italian, Japanese and Dutch.



As always, the first thing one sees when looking into a Forex broker is the website. The YoutradeFX website is modern, clean, streamlined, and easy to consume. Everything a person need is in its place and he will not have any difficulties finding the relevant information.



One of the first things to catch attention when accessing the YoutradeFX site is how easy it is to contact them.



A person has three methods of contact: email, phone, or real time chat, all of which are visibly obvious.



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Moving along, the platforms supported by YoutradeFX include MT4 if that is what a person is used to, a Web-based trading environment if a person wants to be more portable and trade from anywhere, and a mobile trading platform for those who enjoy trading on the go. That pretty much covers all people’s needs.



During the course YoutradeFX review, people also noticed that they’re accessible to their traders (and potential traders) on various social networks such as Twitter and Face book. This is important and even crucial for a Forex broker since it shows complete transparency and accessibility to their audience. Unfortunately, YoutradeFX’s Twitter account was locked and completely inactive and their Face book page seemed pretty dead as well.



A nice feature offered by YoutradeFX to meet the needs of new Forex traders is the risk free trading account. It is similar in concept to a demo account, which allows traders to practice their trading skills, but there is one main difference.



YoutradeFX’S Risk Free account is the same thing as a real live account but all losses are returned to users after 14 days. Demo accounts have been known to run on different servers than real account and produce different results. In this case, users can practice trading and get the same results as a real account.



The website also offers many different resources to the new and experienced Forex trader alike. This includes an extensive education section with useful and informative videos about Forex trading.



During this YoutradeFX review users also tested out the company’s various Forex tools such as a pip calculator, economic calendar, market news, and technical analysis. In addition to the standard trading in YoutradeFX, their platform also supports automated solutions such as expert advisers and more, a great solution for the trader who wants to have his account managed by the experts. All in all, the service was comprehensive and offered nearly everything people would need to trade comfortably.



YoutradeFX offers competitive spreads as low as 1 pip, a relatively very high leverage of 1:500 and a low minimum deposit of $100. YoutradeFX also supports Islamic Forex accounts for those who want to trade Forex interest-free in accordance with Islamic law.



Depositing and withdrawing funds from YoutradeFX is also a seamless experience with support for credit cards, Money Bookers, and more, as well as a same day processing of withdrawal requests.



YoutradeFX supports an impressive 49 financial instruments giving the trader the flexibility they need to succeed in this market. All in all, YoutradeFX review is very positive and if there’s one thing a person can take away from this YoutradeFX review, it’s the fact that this rapidly evolving brokerage is worth a try.



About YoutradeFX

YoutradeFX is an internet brokerage and investment company that enables its clients to invest in CFD’s (contracts for difference) on the foreign exchange market, commodities, stock and indices. We aim to build a long-term relationship with our clients based on our corporate values of trust and performance. We provide unparalleled quality and function combined with great costumer support.



With the most advanced trading technology and services, YoutradeFX Group has made online Forex trading easy. With us you can enjoy trading conditions which are of the best in the industry. Additionally, we ensure optimal information technology security for our clients. Our Forex forum enables both new and experienced traders to discuss various Forex trading issues openly.



Contact Us

Mauritius

19th Floor, Newton Tower, Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis, Mauritius

Tel: +230-4057780



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