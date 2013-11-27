YouTube Channel Demonstrates How to Get the Biggest Savings Online This Christmas

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Video Marketer Katie Heard announces the launch of her newest video, which will show the most simple way how to save money at Tesco Direct online this Christmas.



“I have just made a video called Tesco Direct Discount Code as I think YouTube is an excellent medium to communicate, and it is becoming the preferred method for people to look up information and reviews, across all sectors” says Katie.



“YouTube is now one of the most popular search engines, and in my opinion, video does seem to be the wave of the future on the internet”.



“The popularity of video makes complete sense when you think about it, as a review for whatever product or service, does seem much more genuine when you can see a person talking and giving their review, rather than some faceless words on a website. Also, it is easier to sit back and watch a video. This format is also easier for phones, as it is so easy for anyone to watch and listen to a YouTube video on the go” adds Katie.



The latest video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaEYzsURIiQ entitled ‘Tesco Direct Discount Code’, lays out exactly what is the best way to save money online when buying anything at Tesco Direct. There are so many voucher code websites, but many of them do not show the best codes, or sometimes the codes are even out of date.



There are also ways to earn cashback on any online purchases, which is not something that everybody understands. The video lays out exactly how to get the best discount at Tesco Direct, plus it also shows the viewer how they can earn additional cashback.



For more information on cashback and discount codes, please visit http://www.youtube.com/user/TescoSaver



About Katie Heard

Katie Heard, is an online marketer who has always preferred to communicate through YouTube rather than websites, as she believes videos are more powerful than the written word. She has worked in the Marketing industry for 20 years, and started to make money saving videos on YouTube last year.



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