YouTube Channel Reveals the Best Methods of Getting Discount Codes Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Katie Heard of the YouTube channel Electronic Online Saver announces the launch of one of its new videos, one of which will show how to save money at Amazon UK this holiday season.



“I have just made a video called Amazon Voucher Code as I think YouTube is an excellent medium to communicate, and it is becoming the preferred method for people to look up information and reviews, across all sectors” says Katie.



“YouTube is now one of the most popular search engines, and in my opinion, video does seem to be the wave of the future on the internet”.



“The popularity of video makes complete sense when you think about it, as a review for whatever product or service, does seem much more genuine when you can see a person talking and giving their review, rather than some faceless words on a website. Also, it is easier to sit back and watch a video. This format is also easier for phones, as it is so easy for anyone to watch and listen to a YouTube video on the go” adds Katie.



The latest video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkgll3pybz0 entitled ‘Amazon Voucher Code’, lays out exactly what is the best way to save money online when buying anything at Amazon in the UK. There are so many voucher code websites, but many of them do not show the best codes, or sometimes the codes are even out of date.



There are also ways to earn cashback on any online purchases, which is not something that everybody understands. The video lays out exactly how to get the best discount at Amazon, plus it also shows the viewer how they can earn additional cashback.



For more information on cashback and discount codes, please visit the ElectronicSaver Online YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCQj7lZGEmG4fBZfN02dRU3Q