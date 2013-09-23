YouTube Commenting Service Announced Through SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- A new service offered by Social Media Remarketing allows for small business owners and entrepreneurs to purchase comments for their YouTube videos . YouTube is the most popular video site on the internet and comments help propel videos into becoming more popular. Social Media Remarketing allows customers to jump start the popularity of their YouTube videos through purchasing unique, distinctive comments that can boost viewership.



Studies have shown that numerous positive comments can increase the viewership of their videos. However, developing positive comments naturally can take a very long time as many people are reluctant to post comments unless there are already several comments present. This means that for businesses or entrepreneurs with little in the way of outside resources, developing positive comments quickly for their videos can be quite difficult.



Social Media Remarketing allows for customers to purchase from the three packages of comments available.



- Talk: 50 YouTube Comments for $14.95

- Yell: 100 YouTube Comments for $19.95

- Scream: 200 YouTube Comments for $29.95



These comments are delivered within four, six or ten business days respectively and are written to help generate more views and comments of the video itself. Furthermore, these comment packages come with a money back guarantee.



YouTube comments can help businesses and entrepreneurs reach new audiences for their video as they generate higher rankings, more comments and a higher amount of viewership. For more information about the YouTube comment packages currently being offered by Social Media Remarketing, visit their website .



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com