YouTube Marketing Packages are Currently on Sale at Social Media Marketing Website Get-Social-Fans

Frankford, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- YouTube is currently the third most popular website in the entire world. Every month, billions of unique visitors browse the site watching the various videos.



For business owners who are looking for more exposure for their company or a product, having people view a video on YouTube has been shown to ultimately drive more traffic to the person’s website than any other social media site.



A social media marketing website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its outstanding YouTube marketing packages that allow clients to buy YouTube views.



Get-Social-Fans is currently featuring a Back-to-School offer for YouTube video marketing that includes the opportunity to buy cheap YouTube views. The company’s proven strategy combines every aspect that is needed for a video to get page one rankings on both YouTube and Google search results.



The special package includes 100,000 views, 100 comments, 50 likes, 500 subscribers, and 1,000 social bookmarks/backlinks.



When clients arrange to buy YouTube subscribers, YouTube views or other services from Get-Social-Fans, chances are very good that they will get new customers who are truly interested in their product. This is because the views will be from actual people, mostly through social media websites like Facebook and Twitter, not from what are known as “mobile bots.”



“We also give you good comments and reviews, so that people are tempted to try your service or visit your website when they will land on your video page, after your campaign with us is done,” said Mihai Herman, a spokesperson for Get-Social-Fans, adding that the likes, followers, “Plus One” votes and YouTube views come from unique IPs, so clients don’t have to worry about being banned.



“We also feature Viral Packages, as we like to call them, for YouTube Views that will get you a lot of visitors and will help your video to be featured in YouTube’s most viewed department.”



Clients who buy YouTube likes and other YouTube marketing packages from Get-Social-Fans can expect to see results very quickly. Herman noted that the views come in at a rate of about 50,000 to 100,000 a day. Special packages take about 7 days to complete, as the comments and likes are manually added, using no software or bots.



For clients who want to buy YouTube views cheap, they can rest assured that the services provided by Get-Social-Fans are top-notch. The company never shares emails or other information with anyone else, and satisfaction is completely guaranteed.



About Get-Social-Fans

Get-Social-Fans is a leading website in social media marketing and YouTube promotions with great customer service and monthly promotions. The website features services like: YouTube packages, Twitter followers, Facebook likes and photo likes for contests, soundcloud plays and vimeo views. With a lot of experience in this field, customers are guaranteed to obtain great results; if they are not satisfied, the site features a 100% money back guarantee. For more information, please visit http://get-social-fans.com/one-1-million-youtube-views