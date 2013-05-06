Youtube Offers a Visual Guide to E Filing 1099 MISC Forms by Ez1099 Software and Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- How to videos from Youtube are the new technology for do it yourself opportunities. Halfpricesoft.com has uploaded a new video on efiling 1099 form quickly and easily. This new video “How to E-file 1099-MISC Forms” will benefit business owners, HR managers, accountants and tax preparers.



To view this video and get the instructions on filing the 1099-Misc form go to http://youtu.be/z7IoPX0zZrs. This video will show even novice customers an easy step by step guide on how prepare, print 1099-misc forms and generate the Efile document. Users can then upload to the IRS site.



EzW2 software is user friendly and even a computer novice can efile 1099 and W2 tax forms . Designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind, ezW2 is incredibly user friendly and inexpensive.



“This new video helps tax preparers take advantage of the time- and money-saving features of ezW2 1099 W2 software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Some people learn more easily by watching a step by step video rather than reading directions. Our hope is that this video will help this group of customers save even more time and avoid frustrating mistakes when using the ezW2 software efile feature for the first time..”



The main features of ezW2 software include:



- EzW2 2012 can also print 1099 MISC forms (Copy 1, 2, B, C) on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms at this time, users are required to print data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.

- This new version can print all W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved (Vendor ID: 1335).

- EzW2 software can also e-file tax forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

- EzW2 can import employee, contractor and tax data from external file

- EzW2 can support multiple accounts with no extra charge.



The best of all, users can sample this software risk free before purchasing athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost or obligation.



New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.



Available from just $39 per installation, ezW2 software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2006. Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience.



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows 7, XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Halfpricesoft.com welcome tax filer to download ezW2 today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



