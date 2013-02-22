YouTube SEO: The Ultimate Video SEO Package from SEO Dominoes

Port St. Lucie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- SEO Dominoes has introduces a brand new Ultimate Video SEO package to help businesses rank marketing videos in YouTube and Google. According to owner Andrew Bennett, you can “Get SEO results in weeks, not months”.



SEO Dominoes is an internet marketing firm that specializes in SEO (search engine optimization), digital marketing, Social Media, and video SEO. They serve clients in Southern Florida and all over the world with marketing strategies that “leverage the power of the internet for getting new customers and generating profits”. Bennett goes on to explain that video SEO, in particular, has the power to achieve very rapid ranking results due to the fact that Google owns YouTube. He also attributes the speed and power of these techniques to Google’s penchant for video content, which it sees as the future of the internet.



The Ultimate Video SEO Package includes:



- Diverse EDU, Wiki, and high-PR links

- Social signals from Social Media networks

- Press release promotion for video

- Link-wheels and Link-pyramids

- Title, Description, Tag, and Annotation optimization

- Video distribution via Traffic Geyser

- Reposting of video

- Playlists set-up

- “Special Sauce”



According to Bennett, “If YouTube and Google were Tokyo, this VSEO package would be Godzilla! It is such a gargantuan link package, specialized just for ranking YouTube videos that it has to be seen to be believed. There are no words, just domination!”



In addition, Bennett also strongly recommends that you do some kind of maintenance SEO on your videos. “As little as $15 per month can help you hold and grow your rank in search engines like Bing, Yahoo, Google, and YouTube”, says Bennett.



Learn more about the SEO Dominoes’ “Ultimate Video SEO Package”. You can also check out their video to get more details on YouTube SEO . You can also find them on Facebook and YouTube as well.



Media Contact:

Andrew Bennett

SEO Dominoes

772.249.1733

abennett@seodominoes.com

http://www.seodominoes.com/