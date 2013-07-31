YouTube Video "Bad Credit, Credit Cards" Just Posted at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. Official Site

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- YouTube video (http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/bad-credit-credit-cards-youtube-video/ ) describing how to start rebuilding credit using credit cards after a bankruptcy, home foreclosures and auto repossessions was just posted at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. official site.



The video describes one man’s journey through financial disaster. He tells how his source of income evaporates essentially overnight, leaving his family with a mountain of debt and payments that could not be paid. The results were a calamity that is best described by the words contained in the video.



He details how his home fell behind on payments, the automobile loans that quickly became delinquent along with credit cards and the remainder of his consumer debt. The end result was home foreclosure, automobile repossession and ultimately bankruptcy. Faced with a record of financial delinquency, new credit was an unlikely. The remainder of the video describes how the use of credit cards, secured and unsecured played a part in rebuilding his credit.



Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. adds their recommendation in the post as to what credit cards are best for rebuilding credit in today’s credit market. The question of secured credit cards versus unsecured credit cards is also expanded on.



