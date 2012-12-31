YouTube Video Creators Using New Music Source to Avoid Copyright Problems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Well known composer Dan O’Connor, aka Dan-O, owner of DanoSongs, has announced that he is now offering a royalty free music package specifically designed for creators of YouTube videos. The package features 77 original compositions and bonus music for worry free flexibility in media projects.



“Thousands of YouTube creators are getting their videos disabled or having unwanted ads displayed due to music copyright problems,” said O’Connor. “I wanted to create the most affordable solution available online for YouTube creators who need safe, legal music for their videos.”



Over 140,000 videos on YouTube already use compositions from DanoSongs.com Royalty Free Music, with over 10,000,000 combined views. O’Connor is cognizant of the many challenges facing those trying to protect intellectual property, as well as the need for compelling compositions as accents and backgrounds for videos. His music for YouTube videos solves extensive copyright infringement problems for artists, videographers and application designers.



Individuals can preview tracks from O’Connor’s music selection for YouTube videos before they buy. Those who purchase the music will receive a licensing agreement that proves they have rights to the music to answer copyright questions. The music package is $49.95 for 77 compositions and O’Connor is adding a bonus of more than 30 of his original instrumental and vocal songs.



Users don’t have to credit O’Connor for the tracks in their projects, but the license does come with two caveats. Users can’t claim themselves as the author or producer of the audio creations, and they can’t resell the rights to use the music.



Those who license the compositions can copy, distribute and transmit the music, and reuse it for client projects. Users can make backups and share the music with collaborators. The tracks can be used in a variety of online and offline commercial media projects, from videos and games to films. The music can be remixed, edited, looped and adapted to accommodate a wide range of individual needs.



Music selections include those featuring acoustic guitar, rock band, country, jazz and blues, orchestra, techno and electronic, and music of the world. Utilizing O’Connor’s extensive talents saves users significant time and money, while providing them with more creative control over their work.



Fans can follow Dan-O on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/danobuzz, on Twitter at http://twitter.com/danosongs, and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/danosongs.



Licensing a single song from publishing companies can cost thousands in fees, while using music without permission opens videographers up to costly lawsuits. O’Connor’s new royalty free composition package provides creators of YouTube videos, films and video games with an economical solution for all their music needs. Combined with the composer’s bonus tracks, O’Connor’s royalty free offerings represent an innovative means of obtaining professional music to create the right emotional atmosphere for any type of project.



For more information, visit the website at http://danosongs.com/package.



About Dan O'Connor

Dan O’Connor is a singer, songwriter and composer, with a client base that spans the globe. He’s acted in films, commercials and on the stage, and is active in film and video production. He’s the lead vocalist and songwriter of the Phoenix Tree rock/jam band. O’Connor shares his musical expertise at numerous speaking engagements throughout the year.



