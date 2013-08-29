YouTube Video Reveals Vitiligo Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- A YouTube video owned by Kaye Polline has recently revealed the vitiligo causes, symptoms and treatments. The said video, which can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75NjsjNDZbM , is designed to raise people’s awareness about the things concerning vitiligo.



With a combination of text and photos, the video lucidly explains that vitiligo is a type of skin pigmentation disorder in which melanocytes are destroyed. It is characterized by white large patches in the different body parts. The video has also shown that the said patches appear on the retina and the mucous membranes and that the hair that grows on affected areas turn white.



According to the video, vitiligo’s cause is unknown, but researchers and doctors have a variety of theories. They posit that people with the disorder inherit three genes making them predisposed to depigmentation. However, the most accepted view is that skin depigmentation occurs simply because vitiligo is a type of autoimmune disease – a disease in which the immune system negatively acts in response against the body’s own tissues and organs. The human body produces cytokines that, in the disorder, alter their pigment-producing cells, thus causing the said cells to die.



Another cited scientific theory of the video about the occurrence of vitiligo is that melanocytes obliterate themselves. On the other hand, it reveals the report of some people that emotional distress or sunburn can trigger vitiligo. However, the said events have not been proven yet by experts.



To help people suffering from vitiligo, the video also explains that there are a few ways on how to alter its appearance without fully addressing its causes. If the condition is mild, the patches can be hidden with cosmetics. However, if it is in its severe stage, sufferers can resort to UVB narrowband phototherapy. The video shows that exposure to UVB light comes from a UVB narrowband lamp that provides a 311-313 nanometer wavelength. The lamp’s power is low and no heat is emitted. Some people report that its success rate in adults and children is high, especially when the spots are located on the neck and face. However, the frequency of the treatment ranges from 2-3 every week with a regular increase in exposure every succeeding session.



It is expected that the information presented in the video will be able to help people with vitiligo and encourage them to see a dermatologist for consultation and treatment.



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For more information about vitiligo, watch the full YouTube video about it at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75NjsjNDZbM .



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