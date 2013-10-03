YouTube Views King Provides Guaranteed YouTube Views at Rock Bottom Rates

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- YouTube is an incredibly powerful tool that has created a new generation of break out stars who have created their own content and developed their own fan base. As a result, everyone from bedroom guitarists to multinational corporations wants to harness the power of viral popularity, but often getting a video off the ground with its first surge of momentum is the hardest part. YouTube Views King enables clients to buy YouTube views that will give their videos the first burst of momentum they need.



The site offers between 1,000 and 100,000 thousand views using different techniques designed to give a video both a first surge of views that will ensure it will reach viral listings, then a steady feed of views that help to maintain and support the robustness of genuine viral traffic.



The site guarantees its views because it never breaks any of YouTube’s terms, conditions or user agreements. The result is that an individual or a business can buy cheap YouTube views that can either make businesses seem like the authority in a niche, or simply put the video in front of as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.



A spokesperson for YouTube Views King explained, “The truth is that early adopters- that one or two per cent of people that will take a leap and spread the word about high quality content, are so few and far between that they can’t possibly come across all the best videos worth sharing. Our YouTube Views service allows individuals to skip past reliance on those few individuals and make others comfortable in sharing videos that are already perceived as popular. We scale our packages so that individuals can define where they want to get started, and from there, the quality of the video will shine through and take them the rest of the way.”



About YouTube Views King

YouTube Views King are a small team of dedicated people who aim to provide a cheap and high quality YouTube views solutions to business owners, artists, musicians and anyone with videos that need to be seen. The YouTube views service will help clients get as many views as they want, at an affordable cost, guaranteed. For more information, please visit: http://www.youtubeviewsking.com/