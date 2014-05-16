Youtubetomp3 Announces the Launch of New Tool for Converting YouTube Videos to MP3

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reports show that the number of YouTube viewers has increased with the advent of a new tool. This new tool is an mp3 converter, where users are can download YouTube videos to their PC, tablet, ipad, and phones. This video downloader can also convert videos into mp3 formats. Users can get this free tool and download any number of videos and mp3s without paying a penny. According to user’s reviews, this downloader tool comes with an easy user-interface and does not require any sign in.



FLV Blaster, a YouTube to MP3 converter does not only help in downloading but allows users to watch video from lots of popular video streaming sites. It is said to be compatible with video websites such as Megavideo, Mtacafe, Google Video, Dailymotion, Liveleak, Break, and many more. It comes with innovative features where users can download multiple videos at a time. Users can also Pause and Stop in the middle of downloading and continue downloading later. An online survey conducted in 2014 shows that FLV Blaster downloads songs and videos faster than other downloader.



With online scams becoming very active, it is not safe to download free software on the Internet. FLV Blaster assures users that it does not contain any viruses, spywares, Trojans, or malwares. The latest version 5.90 is available for download now.



FLV Blaster is equipped with two free extra tool- Shopper Reports and BrightBreeze, which shows product information and new exciting offers. These advertising tools appear on the side of the browser, thus, it does not disturb browsing and downloading process. However, users get the option to uninstall it depending on their preference. FLV Blaster allows users to arrange the download order according to priority. According to sources, it has been awarded with a 5 star rating for its speed and easy user-interface. For more information please go to http://youtubetomp3.net.au/



About youtubetomp3

youtubetomp3 website provides a tool for downloading video from YouTube. Users can also convert videos into MPs. It is available for free without any sign up form.



CONTACT MEDIA

Thomas Quinn

Sydney, Australia

info@youtubetomp3.net.au

http://youtubetomp3.net.au/