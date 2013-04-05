YouTubeToMP3DL.com Reveals New Free YouTube to MP3 Downloading Solution

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- YouTube is one of the powerhouses of the internet. It isn’t just a useful addition to the Internet: it has completely revolutionized the world of entertainment. The site has a vast amount of videos from all over the world. As well as video content, YouTube also contains an equally diverse collection of music.



One YouTube related website that is getting a lot of website traffic at the moment is YouTubeToMP3DL.com. This site has just launched a new software application that downloads music from YouTube, converting it into MP3 files. It has quickly gathered a reputation as the very best way to convert YouTube videos into MP3s.



The software has a plethora of features. It can convert YouTube videos not only into MP3s, but also into other popular music formats such as FLAC and WMA. Users can even select from multiple download qualities depending on their needs.



For users who want to build a music collection from YouTube downloads, the program offers exceptional functionality. It can download entire YouTube playlists in one operation, helping people grab entire albums and even the entire discography of a particular artist.



The software can even be set up to download from popular playlists automatically, such as the BillBoard Top 20 and the Music Daily Top 100.



A spokesperson for the site said: “YouTube is absolutely fantastic for music. Sometimes it seems like it’s possible to find any song just by searching on there. The problem is that with YouTube the music has to be listened to on a computer, with a working Internet connection. We’ve created a piece of software that allows people to convert their favorite songs on YouTube to MP3. YouTube to MP3 Downloader is extremely easy to use, yet extremely powerful. It can download music from YouTube to MP3 format with a single click, and converting it into a music file with the exact same quality audio. That means that people can listen to their favorite songs on their iPods, iPhones, smartphones and mp3 players, as well as save them on their computer for offline listening.”



About YouTubeToMP3DL.com

YouTubeToMP3DL.com is a website which offers a free piece of software designed to download YouTube video files and convert them to MP3 and other audio formats.



For more information please visit: http://www.YouTubeToMP3DL.com