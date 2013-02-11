YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- An investor in shares of YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with statements made in the company’s March 23, 2011 public offering.



Investors who purchased American Depositary Shares of YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 8, 2013. NYSE:YPF stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleged on behalf of on all persons or entities who purchased the American Depositary Shares of YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering, that YPF Sociedad Anonima, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering violated the Securities Act of 1933.



On or about November 26, 2010, YPF SA filed a Form F-3 Registration Statement for the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Then on or about March 23, 2011, the Prospectus with respect to the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering, which forms part of the Form F-3 Registration Statement, became effective and more than 26.2 million shares of YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) were sold to the public at $41 per share, thereby valuing the total size of the Company’s March 23, 2011 offering at more than $1 billion.



The plaintiff alleges that the Form F-3 Registration Statement, and the documents referenced and incorporated therein, allegedly contained numerous untrue statements of material facts and allegedly omitted to state material facts required to be stated therein in order to make the statements contained therein not misleading.



YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over 34.32 billion ARS in 2009 to over 56.69 billion ARS in 2011 and that its respective Net Income increased from over 2.6 billion ARS to over 4.7 billion ARS.



Shares of YPF SA (ADR) (NYSE:YPF) grew from as low as $16.91 per share in March 2009 to as high as $52.32 per share in March 2011.



Since then NYSE:YPF shares declined to as low as $9.57 per share in November 2012.



On Feb.8 , 2013, NYSE:YPF shares closed at $16.94 per share, which is less than half its current 52 week high.



