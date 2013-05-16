YT Luv Announces Service to Buy YouTube Subscribers

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- YT Luv offers a service where customers can buy YouTube subscribers cheap for their YouTube accounts. YouTube is the most popular video site on the internet. YouTube subscribers represent the number of people who decide to view a video and helps raise its status on YouTube.



The number of YouTube subscribers dictates the popularity of an account over a particular timeframe. The more popular the account, the more likely the videos under that particular author, will be viewed. However, studies have shown that YouTube subscribers are more likely to be generated by accounts that have already garnered a significant number of subscribers in the first place. By purchasing YouTube subscribers, an individual or business can have their videos become more acceptable for people to watch and register their views.



YT Luv offers four different packages for their service;



- Basic: 250 Subscribers for $14.95

- Standard: 500 Subscribers for $19.95

- Premium: 1,000 Subscribers for $24.95

- Luxury: 2,000 Subscribers for $34.95



Each package promises delivery in 2 to 10 days depending on the side and a 3 month replacement guarantee as well. By purchasing YouTube subscribers, an individual can help promote themselves and what they do to become more popular. A business can promote a particular product or service that reaches a larger number of potential customers. YT Luv provides a welcome service that can be used to gain more general viewers for their customer’s video.



For more information about how to buy YouTube subscribers , please visit their website YTLuv.com.



Seamus Smith

YT Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@ytluv.com

http://www.ytluv.com