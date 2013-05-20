YTM's New Single Waiting for a Scintillating Release

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Southern Comfort Entertainment, a well-known R&B and urban hip hop record label is proud to have joined hands with rappers from Young Tru Millionaire’s, also known as YTM. This new collaboration is to promote rap music that appeals to the growing fan base of rap lovers across the world.



YTM are ready to release their first big Single, ‘Da Hell of It’ which is set to release on 28thMay 2013. Fans are already going crazy in anticipation and the Facebook page of Southern Comfort Entertainment has everybody raving about it. There are even fan posts that express eagerness to get to hear YTM and their rap rocking music.



Southern Comfort Entertainment since its inception back in 1999 has made several albums with leading artists and it is more than happy to welcome artists of YTM on board. The record label which is also responsible for the launch of many star artists in the past, is excited to have worked with the upcoming rap artists.



As the label suggests, the artists from YTM are talented, musically inclined and are destined to become very popular in the rap circuit of artists. The rappers also have a unique charm and charisma that plays out in their songs and live performances. Though a young band, YTM has already become popular with rap music lovers from across the country.



Their latest release has some amazing compositions, not to mention rap renditions that are quirky with trend setting beats that create an amazing music experience for listeners. After release, the single will be available on iTunes and, prior to this the mix tape will be made available on May 24thon the website, livemixtape.com.



Da Hell Of It, the single sensation from the rising rap band YTM is more than a simple rap number, it is a composition that is bound to be the highlight of every party, gathering and group in essence setting the mood for some no nonsense serious fun that is fresh, unique and amazingly suave.



Great anticipation and excitement surrounds the band as they get ready to make some news with their new partners, Southern Comfort Entertainment. The release on May 28th is already making headlines on the label’s Facebook page. To know more and get a glimpse of the excitement, log onto www.southerncomfortent.com



