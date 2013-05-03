Yugster, a Popular Daily Deals Destination, Announces Their Musical Instrument Event

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Instrumentalists and those who want to be need to check out Yugster’s musical instrument sales event. People are getting unbeatable savings on instruments and tools to help them play (or learn to play) like stars. This is an event not to be missed. Unlike Yugster’s regular daily deals that last 24 hours, this event is available for several days. Here’s a few of the instruments and tools available.



For people who have never played an instrument and want to learn, start with strings and get everything required to play. This musical instrument event offers several Ultimate Starter Packs for Dummies. Choose between the guitar, the violin, or the ukulele, and learn to play the strings. At this event, each kit has prices 50 to 70% below retail cost. Yugster is known for having some of the best deals on the net.



For those who think the strings are too complex, Yugster offers a musical kit to help them start simply and affordably. The harmonica is the perfect portable and simple instrument to start one’s musical styling. These Ultimate Harmonica Starter Packs for Dummies come complete with harmonica tuned to “C” and detailed instructions on how to play. At this musical instrument sales event, it sells for less than $15 which is 50% off the amount sold online or in stores. No wonder Yugster is one of the most popular daily deal sites out there!



Experienced guitarists who want to upgrade to a new specialty guitar do not want to miss this musical instrument sales event. Save 20 – 50% on a new electric guitar. Rock the strings and the walls with a Flying V guitar or start a jam session on a new Floyd Rose. Buyers have to hurry to get these great deals because at under $200, quantities are dropping fast.



Best Deal Yet

For this musical instrument event only and only until they’re gone, guitarists can get a Single-Handed Quick-Change Capo. This capo is adjustable like professionals prefer. Since it fits multiple neck sizes and flat or curved fingerboards, players want to use this capo for whichever guitars – electric, acoustic, or classic – they play. Best of all, for this event, the capo is FREE! (just pay shipping) No one can beat 100% off.



Lots of great musical deals are listed here, but this is not all. There is more to see and plenty to save at Yugster’s musical instrument sales event. This event continues from now until May 5th. Remember all deals items at Yugster are only “Yours Until Gone”, and they are going fast. To find out about Yugster’s events, sign up for their daily deals email. You can choose to receive their exclusive Friday Member’s Only Deals email, the daily email, or just the special event emails.



