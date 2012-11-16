Yugster Announces New Refer-a-Friend Program for Their Daily Deals

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Yugster is one of many Daily Deals websites floating around on the net. Daily Deal sites are known for having the best deals on the net for popular items. Typically, items are available on sale for just one day. Popular one-day-sale websites besides Yugster.com include Woot.com, and 1SaleaDay.com. There are also other Daily Deal sites that track bargain and deal websites like DailyDeals.com.



Yugster recently launched a Refer-a-Friend program to help spread the word about their hot deals. This new program gives new customers a chance to try out Yugster’s daily deals at an even better discount that the listed price for deal of the day. Those who are referred, get a $3 Yugster Gift Card good at www.yugster.com. Once the new referred customer makes a purchase, the referring Yugster member will also receive a $3 Yugster Gift Card. So every one is rewarded for taking advantage of the already low priced deals on Yugster! Some items are priced as low as $3, and even sometimes FREE! So although to some, $3 may not seem like much, new and old Yugster Members can get items for FREE, and sometimes almost shipped free too. Most people can’t complain about free stuff. This is a great way to give Yugster a try.



Yugster also has some unique features that set them apart from other Deal of the Day Sites. For starters, Yugster Members get exclusive deals sent to them every Friday. These deals are often priced so low that the manufacturers won’t allow Yugster to post the pricing online. So customers who sign-up for Yugster’s daily deals email get exclusive access to these deals, as well as Yugster’s daily Members Only deal. The Members Only deal is usually tomorrow’s Deal of the Day. Frequently, however, the quantity that Yugster has of this sells out, and the Members Only deal never becomes the next day’s One Day Sale. Yugster’s deals are only Yours Until Gone, which is what the YUG in Yugster stands for.



More prizes are awarded and given away by Yugster in a month, than most companies give away in a year. Every day, Yugster awards a lucky member one of the daily deals. Daily winners are posted every day in the daily email. Yugster is also about to launch a new Yugster Contests section where new contests will start almost weekly. Prizes, gift cards, and even the daily deal will be given away! For those who like to win and participate in contests for prizes, Yugster is a great winner’s circle to be in. Yugster also frequently donates money on select items to Cancer Research.



Finally, what may set Yugster apart from most daily deal websites, and even most companies, is their ability to sell Junk. About twice per month, Yugster sells boxes of junk, known as Plugster’s Junk Box. Plugster is Yugster’s robot mascot. Plugster’s Junk Box contains random items that may or may not be useful. Some purchasers may toss the whole box, or dump it in their desk drawer, while others will use every item. Plugster’s Junk Box also gives Yugster Members another chance to win big. Gift Cards, 100’s of random items, and even $100 dollar bills have been given away to a few lucky buyers on each offering of Plugster’s Junk Box.



About Yugster

Yugster is a daily deal website that sells cool stuff at prices that can hardly ever be beat. New one day sales are posted every 24 hours. You can find the best bargains and deals on the net at Yugster.com! Yugster is a fun online shopping hub for deals and bargains. With a fun atmosphere, hot deals, and daily prizes given away, most bargain hunters will have an enjoyable and rewarding time shopping at Yugster.com.



Company Name: Yugster.com

Address: 4505 Wasatch Blvd, Ste 280

Salt Lake City, UT 84124 PH: 801-947-6263

Email: yugstermedia@gmail.com

COMPANY URL: http://www.yugster.com