Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 25

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 25, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) over alleged securities laws violations by Yum! Brands, Inc. in connection with allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on March 25, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) publicly traded securities during the period between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, that Yum! Brands, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's current and future business and financial condition.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants' false and misleading statements, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, reaching over $74 per share.



On October 9, 2012, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2012. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that in China its category-leading brands and competitive positions are stronger than ever and that the strong performance, combined with its new expectation to open over 750 high-return new restaurants this year, further demonstrates why Yum! Brands Inc. is so confident in the long-term growth of its China business



Then on Nov. 29, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced its Full-Year 2013 expectations and reconfirmed its full-year 2012 EPS growth forecast. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that for the fourth quarter the operating performance from Yum! Restaurants International and its U.S. division is offsetting softer sales in China, where it now expected same-store sales to be negative.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declined from $74.47 per share on Nov. 29, 2012 to $65.89 per share on Dec. 4, 2012.



Then on Dec. 21, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. disclosed that it is cooperating fully with the Chinese government's review of two poultry suppliers who provided chicken with unapproved levels of antibiotics to KFC.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declined on Dec. 21, 2012, to as low as $63.50 per share.



On Feb. 26, 2013, NYSE:YUM shares closed at $64.87 per share.



Those who purchased a substantial investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com