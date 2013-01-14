Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Yum! Brands, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) concerning whether a series of statements by Yum! Brands, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $10.83 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 26, 2009 to over $12.62 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 and that its respective Net Income increased from over $1.07 billion to over $1.31 billion.



On October 9, 2012, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2012. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that in China its category-leading brands and competitive positions are stronger than ever and that the strong performance, combined with its new expectation to open over 750 high-return new restaurants this year, further demonstrates why Yum! Brands Inc. is so confident in the long-term growth of its China business



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) grew from as low as $24.22 per share in November 2008 to as high as $74.00 per share in late November 2012.



Then on Nov. 29, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced its Full-Year 2013 expectations and reconfirmed its full-year 2012 EPS growth forecast. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that for the fourth quarter the operating performance from Yum! Restaurants International and its U.S. division is offsetting softer sales in China, where it now expected same-store sales to be negative.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declined from $74.47 per share on Nov. 29, 2012 to $65.89 per share on Dec. 4, 2012.



Then on Dec. 21, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. disclosed that it is cooperating fully with the Chinese government's review of two poultry suppliers who provided chicken with unapproved levels of antibiotics to KFC.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declined on Dec. 21, 2012, to as low as $63.50 per share.



On Jan. 11, 2013, NYSE:YUM shares closed at $66.87 per share.



