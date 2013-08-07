Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NYSE:YUM shares, is ongoing concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Yum! Brands, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NYSE:YUM shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year against Yum! Brands, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM stocks concerns whether certain Yum! Brands officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that Yum! Brands, Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's current and future business and financial condition. The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants' false and misleading statements, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, reaching over $74 per share.



On October 9, 2012, Yum! Brands Inc. reported results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2012. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that in China its category-leading brands and competitive positions are stronger than ever and that the strong performance, combined with its new expectation to open over 750 high-return new restaurants this year, further demonstrates why Yum! Brands Inc. is so confident in the long-term growth of its China business. Then on Nov. 29, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced its Full-Year 2013 expectations and reconfirmed its full-year 2012 EPS growth forecast. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that for the fourth quarter the operating performance from Yum! Restaurants International and its U.S. division is offsetting softer sales in China, where it now expected same-store sales to be negative.Then on Dec. 21, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. disclosed that it is cooperating fully with the Chinese government's review of two poultry suppliers who provided chicken with unapproved levels of antibiotics to KFC.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declined from $74.47 per share on Nov. 29, 2012 to as low as $62.08 per share on Feb. 05, 2013



Those who purchased shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NYSE:YUM shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com