Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Long-Term Investors Should Act Due to Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Yum! Brands, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements over certain business practices in China.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE:YUM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Yum! Brands, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stocks concerns whether certain Yum! Brands, Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that Yum! Brands, Inc. issued allegedly materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's current and future business and financial condition. The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants' false and misleading statements, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, reaching over $74 per share.



On October 9, 2012, Yum! Brands Inc. reported results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2012. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that in China its category-leading brands and competitive positions are stronger than ever and that the strong performance, combined with its new expectation to open over 750 high-return new restaurants this year, further demonstrates why Yum! Brands Inc. is so confident in the long-term growth of its China business



Then on Nov. 29, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced its Full-Year 2013 expectations and reconfirmed its full-year 2012 EPS growth forecast. Among other things, Yum! Brands, Inc. said that for the fourth quarter the operating performance from Yum! Restaurants International and its U.S. division is offsetting softer sales in China, where it now expected same-store sales to be negative. On Dec. 21, 2012, Yum! Brands, Inc. disclosed that it is cooperating fully with the Chinese government's review of two poultry suppliers who provided chicken with unapproved levels of antibiotics to KFC.



Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. declined from as high as $74.47 per share on Nov. 29, 2012 to as low as $62.08 per share on Feb. 5, 2013.



On March 11, 2013, NYSE:YUM shares closed at $67.84 per share.



