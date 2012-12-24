Yum Catering Announces Major Upgrade to Its Core Catering Services!

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Melbourne’s leading caterers, Yum Catering is promising its catering services will be kicked up a further notch this festive season with the upgrading of their core catering services that covers Private Event Catering, Private Event Catering, Corporate Event Catering, Wedding Catering, Birthday Catering, and Cocktail Parties



Besides significantly upgrading these services, the Melbourne caters have also put in place a large flexible menu from which patrons can select from or customize their own food and drinks for their special events. “You will be pleasantly surprised by our beautiful presentation and very generous portion sizes. All our food is prepared fresh and in house to ensure our commitment to having the highest of standards in Melbourne Catering,” says the site’s owner, whose wait staff are not only friendly, but experienced in their respective service area.



Considered a leader in the area of birthday party catering, Yum Catering is known for its consistent deliver of a fresh vision that continues to surpass the competition. Besides, they provide for a range of flexible menu options from which clients can choose from to suit any budget.



Having embarked on a new and exciting route, Yum Catering’s creative team, headed by owner and Executive Chef Paul Le Noury, is seriously taken responsibility for the growth of the company. And having made the heart of the city its operational base, the company’s spokesperson says this “will give us a strong emphasis on corporate catering - as we can offer free quick delivery and can take last minute orders.”



In addition to its many catering services, Yum Catering also has an exclusive function space that can easily accommodate from 30 to 120 people at any one time.



As Melbourne’s leading event, party and corporate caterers, Yum Catering prides itself in providing deliciously affordable catering services to its clients. With Executive Chef Le Noury at the helm, the company has built a solid reputation with its innovative menu ideas that have tantalized taste buds all over Melbourne.



We cater for all types of events in Melbourne including Private Event Catering



For further information, please visit the following website: http://www.yumcatering.com.au/



Yum Catering

PO Box 7160

St Kilda Road

Melbourne 8004

http://www.yumcatering.com.au/



MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Grant, Marketing manager