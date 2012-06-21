Yu.my Revolutionizes Link Sharing

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Mail forwards that were so popular in previous years are often labeled as spam or junk mail by today’s web savvy consumers. Even simply sharing links via an e-mail account or messenger is outdated and more time-consuming than it needs to be when the latest web apps are available to streamline the process and enable users to share links with anyone easily.



Yu.my is a new location-based web app designed to make the process of sharing links fast and hassle-free. The site allows users to access all links from every device they use, including smartphones, PCs, Macs, tablets, and iPads.



“Yu.my is the best way to share links in a group of people working together at the university or at the job, and we encourage new visitors to watch our video available on the website which gives all the details they need to understand this useful service,” explained a spokesperson for Yu.my.



“With Yu.my you can share your links without having to think about how you can reach your friends. Just go to the site, paste any link you want and instantly your link can be accessed by all kinds of devices around you.”



Visitors to Yu.my will find a box on the landing page where they can input the URLs or links they wish to share with others. Once they submit the link, they can copy it, shorten the URL address or save it for sharing at another time. Customers who wish to save links will need to create an account by selecting Register in the top right-hand corner. The whole process of sharing takes seconds. Yumy – share links with anyone is their mantra and they make the process as painless as possible.



The site also has some other useful features, selecting the tools tab on the header of the homepage, customers can utilize the Bookmarklet to drag a link onto the bookmarks-toolbar in the browser for use on any page. Also from this Tools page, customers can install the Yu.my Google Chrome-extension to enhance the link sharing experience.



Yu.my’s blog, listed in the header, features the latest updates and news from Yu.my, so fans of the web app and members of the site can be the first to find out new and improved ways to utilize Yu.my in their social media.



For site visitors who prefer to share links without saving them, no registration or sharing e-mail addresses is necessary. However, visitors who register can create a list of private links only visible to the owner. Because Yu.my works on all devices and networks, any Internet user can utilize the site to maximize their link-sharing experience.



About Yu.my

Yu.my is a young Austrian start-up business, founded by two students Stefan Strohmer and Patrick Schubert, with the goal of creating a streamlined, user-friendly web app for users to share their favorite links with friends, family and colleagues, accessible from any device, regardless of how users connect to the Internet. The site features a simple, easy-to-use navigation and enables users the ability to save, shorten and share links with anyone. New site users can select the Watch Our Video icon in the top left-hand corner of the landing page to see an informational video.



For more information, visit http://yu.my