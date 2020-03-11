Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Certain directors of Yunji Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: YJ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Yunji Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: YJ stocks, concerns whether certain Yunji directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform, that this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji's relationships with suppliers, that this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company's financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



