Yunus Brothers Group to Acquire 75.81% Stake in ICI Pakistan from AkzoNobel for $152.5 Million New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Yunus Brothers (YB) Group, a Pakistan-based industrial conglomerate, has signed an agreement to acquire majority shareholding in ICI Pakistan, a manufacturer of polyester fiber, Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) chips, soda ash and specialty chemicals, from AkzoNobel for a purchase consideration of $152.5m. After the acquisition, a consortium of YB Group companies will jointly hold a 75.81% stake in ICI Pakistan. Lucky Cement Limited will be the largest stockholder among all the group companies with half of the acquired stake. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.



Scope



- Rationale behind Yunus Brothers (YB) Group's stake acquisition of ICI Pakistan from AkzoNobel

- Strategic Benefits for Yunus Brothers (YB) Group

- Deal Financials and Valuations



Reasons to buy



- Develop a sound understanding of the major M&A's, partnerships and joint ventures taking place in petrochemical industry

- Identify the most lucrative segments to leverage on the growth opportunities available in the petrochemical industry

- Take better decisions based on detailed analysis of the deal

- Know about the major companies, which are adopting a divestment or acquisition



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90828/yunus-brothers-group-to-acquire-7581-stake-in-ici-pakistan-from-akzonobel-for-1525-million-deal-analysis-.html