Yuri Lebedev Looks to Raise $45,000 via Indiegogo to Create Printvid, the World's First Complete 4D Video Printing Package.

Tallinn, Estonia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Printvid is the world’s first full package for making four-dimensional video prints, which can be displayed without the use of any electronic devices, special headgear or glasses. This is a new way to preserve memories, capture life's best moments and just have fun.



Printvid adds two extra dimensions in the printed image: the third dimension is depth and the fourth is time, which allows it to show motion. Printvid is capable of transforming almost all visual media into a 4D print, which is protected from water, scratches and color fading.



Printvid Cloud App ships with a lot of templates and filters, so users can customize their 4D printvids in the way they want: add some fun, make it retro, create cards, invitations, or toys. On top of that there is a 1-year subscription to all new additional templates, effects and other exclusive content.



Printvid works perfectly with most inkjet printers having 300+ DPI (dots per inch) printing capability. Almost all printers today are capable of printing 1200 to 4800 DPI. Inkjet printers with higher DPI allow using more frames per 4D print, which means users can make longer animations and better depth effects.



The funding goal for this campaign is $45,000.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1bXDGzg