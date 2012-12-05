YUSA Corporation and Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Profiled

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- YUSA Corporation, an automotive manufacturing facility, partnered with Seegrid to improve the flow of raw material to assembly line, maintain service levels for customer shipments and improve flow from assembly to warehouse. YUSA found deploying Seegrid's vision guided pallet trucks yielded substantial and immediate benefits, including:



- Reduced Labor Cost: Full-time employees were reassigned to value added work activities

- Reduced Maintenance Costs: Employees performed routine maintenance and trouble shooting.

- No Facility Adaptation: The Robotic Industrial Trucks required no change of the facility and were set up in less than one hour.

- Health and Safety: YUSA required less manual labor, controlled travel speeds, and a system driven workflow that promotes consistent safe behavior.



Segrid’s solution to YUSA is documented on the link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1r4sFi3PV0.



Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com) will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat 2013 Convention provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward as the industry's leading innovators showcase latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain equipment and systems.



ProMat 2013 is the one show where manufacturers will see the best solutions and innovations the industry has to offer and meet the leading providers face-to-face to help companies streamline operations and improve visibility, maximize efficiency and flexibility, cut costs, maximize supply chain security, and reduce a carbon footprint.



Industry leaders will connect with over 800 exhibiting companies featuring what is next in equipment and systems solutions. Attendees will choose from an enhanced conference program including keynotes, educational tracks and 100 educational seminars presented by manufacturing and supply chain leaders. Attending ProMat also offers infinite opportunities to network face-to-face with industry peers. There is no cost to attend the exhibits and conference sessions.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



