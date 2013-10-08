Yuval Harpaz of UV's Library to Launch a New and Original Children's Book Entitled "Crickets in the Pockets"

Nes Ziyona, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Yuval Harpaz of UV’s Library will be launching a new and original children’s book entitled “Crickets in the Pockets” for children aging 7-10 years. The book was written and illustrated by Yuval Harpaz in exciting and fun manner for children to appreciate it and give interest on it.



Since there are many children nowadays who are suffering from social problems, the book focuses on teaching children with coping up with different social situations and resolving conflict. The book consists of 2390 words and 14 illustrations, where children can start an imaginary fun adventure with the main character and the talking cricket with superhero powers on overcoming the feeling of abandoning friends.



The story is focused on how children can develop their social skills through a way that is engaging and fun. Tommy is the boy who caught a talking with superhero powered cricket that will help him with making and keeping friends. The book is available in Amazon Kindle version and includes a parent’s guide on how they can teach their children with getting along with friends and how not to be abandoned by friends. Aside from that, the download also includes some exciting proposals on activities that both parents and kids can enjoy while helping their kids absorb the values they have learned from the entire story. The book is available for download at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FIOMY7A.



Through crickets, Yuval Harpaz is able to teach children with the magic of keeping friends and making these friends kept for a long time. Parents will be aware that they can take advantage of the free download that is being offered for a book where their children can learn a lot.



Grady Harp, a Top 50 reviewer on Amazon wrote: "This is a fun, well considered story… As always, Yuval Harpaz teaches while he entertains." Robin Lee, a Top 500 reviewer on Amazon wrote: "This is a magical, funny story to read to your child about keeping, being abandoned and always to being able to make new friends in this world".



A trailer for the children's book can be found at: http://youtu.be/qD-uOv_ZU9o



About UV’s Library

UV’s Library is a book series wherein children are taught to love reading books and develop social skills as they grow up. Yuval Harpaz is the writer of the book series and is now on his second book for the “How to Parent” section. Children are sure to learn so much from the books and make it a point to practice the values that they have learned.



To get more information about the books of Yuval Harpaz, go to http://www.uvslibrary.com/. For those who have inquiries, feel free to send emails at uvharpaz@gmail.com or just look for Yuval Harpaz as you call (972) 50-3551767.



Company: UV’s Library

Contact: Yuval Harpaz

Website: http://www.uvslibrary.com/

Address: Rotchild St. Nes Ziyona, Israel

Email Address: uvharpaz@gmail.com

Tel. No.: (972) 50-3551767