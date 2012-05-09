YWCA Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 28th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Forty-one outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA Silicon Valley, May 10, 2012 at the 28th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “I continue to be amazed at the extraordinary contributions and impact that these executive women have in their organizations and thus in our community. The talent of women executives is second to none. We are privileged to honor these 41 inspirational women and to have so many supportive sponsors investing in the YWCA.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



This year for the first time, we will be acknowledging four women in a new Emerging Leader category. These women are new in their career and have demonstrated leadership qualities that deserve to be recognized.



Twenty-eight years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women and industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, law, marketing and communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Nominating Company will both receive a YWCA TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.



Top sponsors for the 2012 YWCA TWIN Awards dinner include: Presenting - Marvell Semiconductor; Private Honoree Reception - KLA-Tencor; Honoree Luncheon - Cisco Systems; Commemorative Awards - Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Community Sponsors – Adobe Systems Incorporated, Applied Materials, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intuit, Sensiba San Filippo, and Xilinx, Inc.; YWCA Annual Partner Sponsor – Kaiser Permanente



Funds generated through the YWCA TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Serving over 18,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of rape crisis, domestic violence, youth services, counseling services, licensed child care, and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 105 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.



2012 YWCA Tribute to Women Honorees

Dian Adams, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital

Nominated by: Paul Beaupre, Chief Executive Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital



Barbara Avery, Director of Community Benefit and the Director of the RotaCare Clinic, El Camino Hospital

Nominated by: Tomi Ryba, Chief Executive Officer, El Camino Hospital



Wendy Bahr, SVP, Global and Strategic Partner Organization, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nominated by: Keith Goodwin, SVP, WW Partner Organization, Cisco Systems, Inc.



Catherine Bechtel, JD, Partner, McManis Faulkner

Nominated by: James McManis, Founder and CEO, McManis Faulkner



Holly Campbell, VP, Corporate Communications, Adobe Systems, Inc.

Nominated by: Shantanu Narayen, President & CEO, Adobe Systems, Inc.



Ying Chen, Senior Manager, IBM Corporation

Nominated by: Stefan Nusser, Senior Manager, Services, IBM Corporation



Phyllis E. Claassen, Vice President, Administration & Finance, Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Nominated by: Carl Guardino, President & CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group



Lisa Cowell, Sr. Director Strategic Marketing, Clinical Applications, Affymetrix

Nominated by: Frank Witney, Chief Executive Officer, Affymetrix



Margaret Coyle, Vice President, Corporate Development, Oracle Corporation

Nominated by: Douglas Kehring, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategic Planning, Oracle Corporation



Joan B. Cullinane, Senior Director, Product Lifecycle and Technology, SPARC Operations, Oracle Corporation

Nominated by: Cindy Reese, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Systems Operations, Oracle Corporation



Lisa Ewbank, VP, Investor Relations, Synopsys, Inc.

Nominated by: Brian M. Beattie, Chief Financial Officer, Synopsys, Inc.



Amy Flood, Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Nominated by: John C. Martin, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO, Gilead Sciences, Inc.



Anne Galle, District Manager, Bon Appetit Management Company

Nominated by: Liz Baldwin, VP of Finance, Bon Appetit Management Company



Pamela Goncalves, CEO Program Director, Brocade Communications

Nominated by: Mike Klayko, Chief Executive Officer, Brocade Communications



Tonie Hansen, Director, Global Citizenship, NVIDIA

Nominated by: Bob Sherbin, VP, Corporate Communications, NVIDIA



Sandy Hogan, Vice President, Americas Business Transformation, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nominated by: Chuck Robbins, SVP, Americas Sales, Cisco Systems, Inc.



Dionette Kelton, RN, BSN, Care Management Director, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Nominated by: Linda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center



Madhu Kochar, Director, IBM Corporation

Nominated by: Daniel Wardman, Vice President, Lab Director, IBM Corporation



Susan Kutner, MD, General Surgeon, Kaiser Permanente

Nominated by: Raj Bandari, Physician in Chief, Kaiser Permanente



Izzy Lewis, System Architect, KLA-Tencor Corporation

Nominated by: Rick Wallace, President & CEO, KLA-Tencor Corporation



WeiQi Lin, MD, Ph.D., Executive Director, Feasibility Business Development, Principal Scientist, DURECT Corporation

Nominated by: James E. Brown, DVM, President & CEO, DURECT Corporation



Kimberly Gail Lytikainen, VP, Assistant General Counsel, NVIDIA

Nominated by: David M. Shannon, EVP, General Counsel and Secretary, NVIDIA



Jennifer A. Maguire, Budget Director, City of San José

Nominated by: Debra Figone, City Manager, City of San José



CeCe Morken, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Intuit Inc.

Nominated by: Brad Smith, President & CEO, Intuit Inc.



Melissa Myers, VP, Operations, Dovetail DCI

Nominated by: Stephanie O'Brien, President & CEO, Dovetail DCI



Tami Newcombe, Area Vice President, US Commercial Sales, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nominated by: Chuck Robbins, SVP, Americas Sales, Cisco Systems, Inc.



Elizabeth M. O'Callahan, Senior Director and Corporate Counsel, Xilinx, Inc.

Nominated by: Moshe Gavrielov, President & CEO, Xilinx, Inc.



Suzy Papazian, Esq., Corporate Secretary and Attorney, San Jose Water Company

Nominated by: W. Richard Roth, President & CEO, San Jose Water Company



Carol Raeburn, Managing Director, Regional Business Finance, Lam Research

Nominated by: Martin Anstice, President & CEO, Lam Research



Mary Beth Ricks, Head of School, Bowman International School

Nominated by: Rodney Strickland, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati



Sherri R. Sager, Chief Government Relations Officer, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford

Nominated by: Christopher G. Dawes, President & CEO, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford



Sandy Takahashi Shirai, Principal, Deloitte LLP

Nominated by: Teresa Briggs, Managing Partner, Deloitte LLP



Kristine A. Snow, President, Cisco Capital, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nominated by: Frank A. Calderoni, Chief Financial Officer, Cisco Systems, Inc.



Jennifer Sun, Engineering Director, Applied Materials, Inc.

Nominated by: Mike Splinter, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Materials, Inc.



Sally A. Swanson, Advisory Scientist, IBM Corporation

Nominated by: Michael Karasick, VP and Director of Almaden Research Laboratory, IBM Corporation



Patricia Tremba, Group Vice President, Enterprise Technology Sales, Oracle Direct, Oracle Corporation

Nominated by: Dan Freund, VP and General Manager, Oracle Direct, Oracle Corporation



Stephanie Tsiagkas, CPA, Audit Partner, Sensiba San Filippo

Nominated by: John D. Sensiba, CPA, Managing Partner, Sensiba San Filippo



Marie T. Tuite, Interim Athletics Director, San José State University

Nominated by: Mohammad Qayoumi, President, San José State University



Brynn A. Watson, Software Engineering Director, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Nominated by: Wanda A. Sigur, Engineering Vice President, Lockheed Martin Space Systems



Wonsun Shin Willey, Partner, Sensiba San Filippo

Nominated by: Patty Chantler, Tax Partner-in-Charge, Sensiba San Filippo



Mirei Yasumatsu, Associate Vice President of Tax, Marvell Semiconductor Inc.

Nominated by: Clyde Hosein, Chief Financial Officer, Marvell Semiconductor Inc.



2012 YWCA Emerging Leader Honorees

Juanita Dion, IBM Corporation, Software Engineer - IMS Ondemand QA

Nominated by: Beverly Tyrrell, Director, IMS, IBM Corporation



Sara Youngs, CPA, Sensiba San Filippo LLP, Experienced Senior Associate

Nominated by: Karen Burns, Partner, Sensiba San Fillippo LLP



Maria Medrano, Cisco Systems, Inc., Business Operations Manager

Nominated by: Arthur Johnson, Senior Director, Strategy, Business Planning & Operations, Cisco Systems, Inc.



Karin Silcox-Baker, RN, BSN, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Nurse Manager, Rehabilitation Center

Nominated by: Trudy Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center