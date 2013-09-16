Z-Gear Inc. Is Now Debuting a New Innovative GoPro Accessories Line Called GoVest on Kickstarter.com

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- A chance to give any action camera its own unique personality, the GoVest line is finally here! This is a vest that makes it easier to shoot live action while surfing, snorkeling, diving and anything that involves water sports. This product is now exclusively available on Kickstarter.com



A regular camera cannot stand the jerks and vibrations caused by rapid movements in the water. As a result the user of the camera must always be conscious of the camera’s position instead of enjoying the sport. Too much attention on the camera results in an OK experience. However with GoVest, there is no room for the word ‘OK’. The camera holder is self-sufficient, giving the outdoorsman enough room to enjoy his adventure and still manage to capture great moments. It is a camera companion that has every action sports enthusiast wanting for more.



Surfing while attaching your GoPro® Camera to the Govest adds to the your overall experience of capturing your surfing footage and making you feel more like you are reliving the footage while viewing it. The vest works with a variety of action cameras and is something every sport enthusiast should own. This includes any camera with a ¼ inch tripod shoe.



Some of the best testimonials of this vest have come from experienced trainers, lifeguards and people of authority whose job deals with such vigorous activity on a day in and day out basis. The launch of the GoVest comes at the request of a substantial carrier that has the capability of being the ultimate adventure pal. This is not just another vest but, a cool addition to the list of action sports gear. The Kickstarter is being launched to establish a large scale manufacturing and a global supply chain needed for global distribution of the GoVest.



Hupe Bros Corp a partial owner of Z Gear has already committed to filling their needs with a distribution network. Seems like some of Paul Cwalina’s influence has already been brought to play since this acquisition, like the choice of using kickstarter to revive Z Gears old brand and lines.



If you are interested in Z Gear’s GoVest™ line of GoPro Accessories you can visit their kickstarter here



Contact:

Company: ZGear Inc

Address: Carlsbad, CA, USA

Email: info@zgear.org

Website: http://www.zgear.org