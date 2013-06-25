Z Natural Foods Bring Superfoods Into Stock with Moringa Leaf and Vegan Coconut Milk

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The organic wholesale foods industry has seen a steady increase in size over the past two decades, as the fast food epidemic reached its zenith and the resulting backlash saw more and more people looking for natural alternatives to unhealthy processed foods. Z Natural Foods has gained a huge reputation for providing the very healthiest alternatives. Most recently, the store is celebrating the arrival of a fresh shipment of Moringa leaf powder and vegan coconut milk powder, both of which are set to be firm favorites with eager health food shoppers.



100% pure Moringa leaf powder is an amazing, nutritiously dense super food. The powder is rich in vitamins D, K, A, C, B6, Manganese, Magnesium, Lysine, Riboflavin, Calcium, Thiamine, Potassium, Iron, Protein and Niacin, and contains much higher densities of the individual compounds than that found in traditional fruits and vegetables.



Vegan Coconut Milk Powder is completely dairy free, and unlike most coconut milk powders available on the market, does not contain sodium caseinate. Coconut Milk Powder is produced by slowly evaporating raw unsweetened coconut milk using a low temperature spray drying process to remove the liquid water. Once this natural process is complete, it is shelf stable and easy to use. It provides a great source of medium chain fatty acids (not found in many foods) such as Lauric, Capric and Caprylic acids which offer many health benefits. Vegan Coconut Milk Powder can be used in recipes, reconstituted by mixing with water, or added to flavor drinks including smoothies, coffee and tea.



A spokesperson for Z Natural Foods explained, “These two new products offer two very different but equally important elements to an organic lifestyle - nutrition and flavor. Many people won’t have heard of the Moringa leaf, but that’s the beauty of this kind of diet - it encourages people to try new things and to discover newly emerging superfoods as discovered by health scientists. We now have the product affordably available so all can benefit.”



