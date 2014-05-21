Z Ocean Hotel Aims to Be Top Destination in South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The Z Ocean Hotel, an iconic Miami Beach Hotel, is positioning itself as the premier boutique hotel in South Beach due to its central location, luxurious residences, and world-class amenities. Details are available on its official website at ZOceanHotelSouthBeach.com.



The luxurious all-suite hotel is located on Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive, two vibrant and world-famous boulevards known for their wide selection of clubs, restaurants, boutiques, and other attractions. The distinct Art Deco-inspired building, designed by the acclaimed Arquitectonica group, is only steps away from several leading entertainment venues.



The Z Ocean Hotel offers 79 exclusive units that are larger and more lavishly appointed than standard Miami Beach hotel rooms. Most suites feature spacious balconies, Roman hot tubs and lounge areas, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and other amenities. The boutique hotel is also known for its intimate, exclusive setting and wide array of resort-style services, including guest-only oceanfront service, dining options, spa treatments, professional concierge, and more.



Notably, this South Beach Hotel provides a very opportune location; in addition to its aforementioned proximity to two major Miami Beach thoroughfares, it is located directly across from South Beach’s world-famous beachfront, and is surrounded by much of South Beach’s major attractions. These include the Miami Beach Convention Center (four blocks away), Lincoln Road (two blocks) the Port of Miami (six miles), and Downtown Miami (five miles).



In light of this uniquely favorable location, Z Ocean Hotel has presented itself as an ideal destination for meetings and vacation stays, allowing guests easy access to the best of South Beach and the Miami Metropolitan Area.



A member of the esteemed Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG), Z Ocean Hotel recently won the 2013 Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor, a major travel website. The same year, it was ranked among the top ten Miami Beach hotels by U.S. News.



As South Beach becomes an increasingly popular destination for travelers worldwide, the Z Ocean Hotel is likely to garner tremendous attention for this campaign.