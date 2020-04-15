ZAAR, a Denver-Based Music Producer, Announces Release of Beyond EP on Kickstarter!

Breckenridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- ZAAR, a music producer from Denver, Colorado, has announced the release of his new EP, Beyond, to audiences around the world later this month. An album full of electronic dance music, Beyond will get people moving to its beats and techno-style at nightclubs, raves, and festivals worldwide. Creating a unique musical experience for listeners of all ages, this EDM, techno, and mixed-genre EP was made by ZAAR to get people moving, and so everyone can have the time of their lives through the power of music.



A mysterious exploration into the universe of sounds with a heavier focus on EDM rhythmic tunes, Beyond will connect with people for its unique EDM tones. Drawing influence from the works of Avicii, Daft Punk, Showtek, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Flume, ODEZSA, Zombie Nation, Blackmill, San Holo, ZEDD, Deorro, Hippie Sabotage, Alan Walker, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, and other notable entertainers, ZAAR manages to add his unique style and artistic talent to this EP, which he hopes will inspire and touch the hearts of fans. Beyond follows the successful release of ZAAR's Euphoria album last year.



The Beyond EP is now soliciting support on Kickstarter. Funds from this campaign will go towards musical production, including equipment, and video production to produce a high-quality EP. The first free kickstarter downloads of Beyond are expected to become available worldwide in early May 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zaar/beyond-music-ep-album



Supporters around the world can support the Beyond EP by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a free digital download of the album upon release. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About ZAAR

ZAAR is a music producer from Denver, Colorado. Just 22-year-olds, ZAAR is using his passion and vision for electronic dance music to spread love and joy worldwide by creating exciting celebrations of life through music.



We hope you will join him on this magnificent journey to bring love and positivity to the world through music. Thank you for being a contributor to this great vision.



Contact:



Contact Person: Zaar

Company: ZM Productions

City: Breckenridge

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Phone: 5108270168

Email: zaardj@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zaar/beyond-music-ep-album