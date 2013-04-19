Zachis.it Plants Baby Tree in Guatamala, Winner of Seasonal Giving Campaign

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The zachis.it team recently announced The Buenas Cosas non-profit organization of Guatemala as winner of its Seasonal Giving Campaign for this year. The words Buenas Cosas translates as “Good Things” in the Guatemalan language. To celebrate the occasion, a new baby Cedro tree was planted. The sponsoring group, headed by Zachary Smith, picked the winner based on its support for an eco-friendly environment and green initiatives. Read the blog article here: http://zachis.it/blog/zachisit-seasonal-giving-campaign-spring-2013/



Zachis.it supported the cause of the Marroquin family in planting the Cedro tree. The zachis.it team pointed to this as a valuable eco-friendly activity with far reaching benefits to the local community. The tree grows to 33 to 98 feet and provides shade in the hot climate while absorbing harmful pollutants. It produces flower buds in 10 to 15 years. The seed crops come every one to two years. The tree has natural insect repellant property including termite and rot resistant vital in a tropical climate, and helps by naturally repelling mosquitoes.



The Zachis.it Seasonal Giving Campaign program is geared towards helping organizations and charitable institutions that help a particular community to be self-reliant and self-sustaining. The Cedro tree, for instance, repels mosquitoes naturally and people from the community don’t need to spend anything to kill the insect. The only part that the receipts have to do is to take care of the tree and continue to grow more. Every season a new partner is selected for the Zachis.it Seasonal Giving Campaign.



About zachis.it

Zachis.it a web development company, based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by expert developer Zachary Smith in 2010, zachis.it brings ten years of PHP, CakePHP, and WordPress experience to many medium and large sized brands across America and Europe. Zachary focuses on using company profits to give back to his global community.



Media Contact

Ahmed E

ahmed@zachis.it

Louisville, KY

zachis.it