Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares over potential securities laws violations by Zagg Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) concerning whether a series of statements by Zagg Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Zagg Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $38.36 million in 2009 to $264.43 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $3.38 million to $14.51 million.



Then on May 2, 2013, Zagg Inc reported its financial results for the first quarter 2013.



Shares of Zagg Inc declined from $6.88 per share on May 2, 2013, to $4.95 per share on May 3, 2013.



On May 7, 2013, NASDAQ:ZAGG shares closed at $5.02 per share, which is substantially below its current 52 week High of $12.19 per share.



