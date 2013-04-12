Zakian Offers a Wide Variety of Safe Rug Cleaning Methods at Affordable Prices

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Zakian offers a wide variety of safe rug cleaning methods for all types of rug types at reasonable price. It has a long-standing reputation for an exceptional rug cleaning in Abington with a proven track record of being the largest and most trusted rug cleaner.



Zakian offers most prominent rug cleaning in Bala Cynwyd PA for the oriental or area rugs with in-plant cleaning, rug stain removal, rug repairs and rug restoration services. Their Oriental and area rug cleaning in Berwyn PA is remarkably effective. First the Oriental or area rug is thoroughly washed and rinsed on both sides. Then it is fluff dried and ensured that it is sparkling clean and smelling fresh and then returned to the client.



The Rug Cleaning in Blue Bell PA is offered with special treatments for both food and pet stains with no extra charge. If the rug has a stubborn odor, then the company offers an after-wash deodorizing treatment. This special formula detects the source of the odor and leaves the rug with fresh and clean scent. If the rug is infected by moth than their after-wash treatment with demothing product helps to repel moths from the rugs in a simple and safe manner.



The company charges only $2.25 per square foot to clean most handmade Orientals. The friendly staffs arrange a convenient time for drivers to visit the client and pick-up rugs. The company does not charge for pickup or delivery on orders more than $75. The company also offers repairing services and the expert craftsmen repair holes and worn areas in rugs by reweaving small sections of a rug with wool yarn of a matching color.



About - Zakian

Zakian has been cleaning and repairing the area's finest Oriental and area rugs for last 90 years. They use only the finest and safest cleaning methods to restore the beauty of valuable rugs. They perform any rug repair one may need to make a Oriental or area rug look like new again. Zakian also sells fine Orientals from around the world as well as area rugs and premium wall-to-wall carpeting.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.zakianrugs.com .



