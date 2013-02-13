Zakian Offers the Best Rug Cleaning Services at an Affordable Price of $2.25 Per Sq Ft

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Zakian one of the most reliable rug cleaning companies in Abington offers the best Oriental rug cleaning services at an affordable price of $2.25 per square ft. The customers just need to know their Oriental rug size to determine the cleaning costs or just call the company with the dimensions and it will calculate the cost for the customers. Thus, Zakian helps customers know what they would be paying for the job.



The trusted rug cleaners in Bala Cynwyd PA, Zakian has perfected the art of rug cleaning over generations. With almost 90 years of Oriental rug and area rug cleaning experience, the company gives customers the assurance that their rug will be cleaned right the first time by the most trusted rug cleaning company in Bala Cynwyd PA. The rug cleaning company gives new life to the fine Oriental or area rugs with in-plant cleaning, rug stain and rug restoration.



The family-owned business has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs in Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923 and has emerged as the most competitive rug cleaners in Berwyn PA. Using remarkably effective rug cleaning process, it provides special treatments for both food and pet stains.



The customers have to show the stain to the cleaner and they will do their best to remove them without any extra cost. Apart from removing stains, the company also specializes in removing stubborn odor from the oriental or area rugs. It uses a special formula that removes the source of odor and leaves a clean, fresh scent.



About Zakian

Zakian is one of the largest and the most trusted Oriental Rug Cleaner in Philadelphia. Oriental rug cleaning and area rug cleaning has been the core business of the company since 1923. Whether it is cleaning an Oriental rug that is a family heirloom or an area rug in a contemporary family room, customers can be assured that the rug cleaning company in Blue Bell PA will provide them the most cost-effective solution.



To learn more visit http://www.zakianrugs.com/

Zakian

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-877-9000, 610-525-2222