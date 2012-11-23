Zakian Offers the Most Affordable Rug Cleaning, Repair and Restoration Services with Their New Free Pickup and Delivery Facility

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Zaikan now offers the most affordable rug cleaning service at only $2.25 per square foot. Now people will not have to pay those purposly high prices for the cleaning service of sophisticated hand made Orientals. Along with the services of Rug Cleaning in Newtown Sq and Rug Cleaning in Oreland, Zaikan with the help of its expert craftsmen can restore even the most intricately designed Oriental rug to its original beauty. Experienced professionals of Zaikan can repair all types of rug damage by reweaving the damaged section of the carpets with wool yarn of a matching color.



Unlike other companies where rugs are cleaned with perfunctory methods, at Zaikan every detail – even the smallest of stains on your rugs are dealt with a professional approach and effective methods performed by Rug Cleaning in Rosyln and Rug Cleaning in Abington. Their Oriental and area rug cleaning process is remarkably effective. First an Oriental or area rug is thoroughly washed and rinsed on both sides. Then it is fluff dried and returned to the customers sparkling clean and smelling fresh.



With the quality Rug Cleaning Ambler services of Zaikan, the leading carpet and rug cleaning service providing company also prioritize customer satisfaction above any other concern. Keeping the customer's benefit as their prime objective, Zaikan is now offers free pickup and delivery of rugs if the service required are costing over $75. Zakian will bring new life to the fine Oriental or area rugs with in-plant cleaning, rug stain removal, rug repairs and rug restoration. Their detailed and modern Rug Cleaning Ardmore procedure starts off with removal of stubborn stains, then the deodorizing process cleans the source of the stink in any rug, then eventually with their 'demothing' and 'Scotchgarding' method they deliver a completely beautiful rug with extra protection added to it.



About Zakian

Zakian has been in the business of Oriental rug cleaning and area Rug Cleaning in Oreland since 1923. Whether it's cleaning an Oriental rug that is a family heirloom or an area rug in contemporary family room, one can be assured that Zakian Rug is the rug cleaning company that can be thoroughly trusted for their service. They also perform any rug repair and can make any Oriental or area rug look like new again. For further information visit http://www.zakianrugs.com