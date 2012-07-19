Zakian Oriental and Area Rug Cleaning Offers Area Rug Cleaning in Philadelphia at Affordable Prices

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Zakian Oriental and Area Rug Cleaning Company offer area rug cleaning in Philadelphia at affordable prices. They will bring new life to fine Oriental or area rugs with in-plant cleaning, rug stain removal, rug repairs and rug restoration.



Their process of area rug cleaning in NJ is remarkably effective where your Oriental or area rug is thoroughly washed and rinsed on both sides. Then it is fluff dried and returned to the customer sparkling clean and smelling fresh.



Zakian Oriental rug cleaning in Abington is quite affordable and can clean most handmade Orientals. There are some additional services of free pickup and delivery of rugs so that they can restore the beauty of the Oriental or area rugs as early as possible. Their spokesperson stated, “Zakian oriental rug cleaning costs only $2.25 per square foot. All you need is your Oriental or area rug sizes and you can easily determine your cleaning costs. Or, call us with the dimensions and we will calculate the costs for you. “



They have been satisfying customers of rug cleaning in Haverford and have special treatments for both food and pet stains. Just show the stain to their driver and they will do their best to get it out. Their added protection of Scotchgard is a safe and effective way to keep the rugs looking cleaner, longer.



Oriental rug cleaning and area rug cleaning in Jenkintown has a special formula that attacks the source of the odor and leaves your rug with a fresh, clean scent. Whether it's an Oriental rug cleaning in Merion Station that is a family heirloom, or an area rug cleaning of a contemporary family room, one can be assured that Zakian Area Rug Cleaning is the rug cleaning company all can trust. They not only provide services of rug cleaning in Morrisville but also can perform any rug repair needed to make your Oriental or area rug look like new again.



Oriental rug cleaning and area rug cleaning is an art that they have perfected over generations. With over 87 years of Oriental rug and area rug cleaning experience, they can give the assurance that one’s rug will be cleaned right the first time by the most trusted rug cleaning company in the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware area. To know more log in online at http://www.zakianrugs.com