Zakian Rugs Has Come Up as the Most Suitable Place for Rug Cleaning in NJ

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Zakian Rugs with their 90 years of experience in rug cleaning and repairing, has come up as one of the most suitable places for Rug Cleaning in NJ. From Stain Removal to Rug Cleaning or Repairs, Zakian Rugs is focused to deliver professional and affordable services to the clients.



They provide the most affordable rug cleaning in PA, along with some of the quality services like Scotchgarding, Deodorizing, Demothing, Hand Cleaning for More Fragile Oriental Rugs, Fine Furniture and Wall-to-Wall Carpet Cleaning.



As a part of 90 years celebration, they have launched a 'valuable coupon” section on their website, offering huge discounts on numerous rug cleaning and repair services. Clients can easily avail their world-class services in Abington, Bala Cynwyd and other parts of PA. They allow clients to have a free estimate of complete cleaning job, helping the clients’ budget down the entire job.



When looking for a quality rug repair in Elkins Park PA, Zakian Rugs is an obvious choice. Their repair services are the best and ensure a complete client satisfaction. In fact, for the expert craftsmen at Zakian Rugs, nothing is impossible, they can repair all types of rugs damage one can see, whether it’s a moth hole or a burn. They conveniently restore a fine Oriental rug to its original beauty, by reweaving the damaged section of carpet with wool yarn of a matching color.



While elaborating the Oriental Rug Cleaning in Elkins Park, a spokesperson stated, “Our Oriental and area rug cleaning process is remarkably effective. First your Oriental or area rug is thoroughly washed and rinsed on both sides. Then it is fluff dried and returned to you sparkling clean and smelling fresh.”



About Zakian Rugs

Zakian Rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery. They use only the finest and safest cleaning methods to restore the beauty to the valuable rugs. Their specially trained people and talented craftsmen will care for clients’ rug as if it were their own.



For further information, please visit: http://www.zakianrugs.com

Contact Address:-

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131215-877-9000