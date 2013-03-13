Zakian Rugs Now Offering Affordable Pricing for Rug Cleaning in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Zakian Rugs, providing the most reliable rug cleaning in Philadelphia (PA) and New Jersey (NJ) since 1923, is now offering the most affordable prices for its rug cleaning in Abington, Bala Cynwyd and other parts of PA. Furthermore, the professional rug cleaners are also offering the remarkably effective rug cleaning process for better results.



Zakian Rugs are now providing its remarkable rug cleaning in Bala Cynwyd PA, Berwyn, and other parts of PA for just $2.25 per square feet. Clients can easily determine their cleaning costs which Zakian Rugs claims to be the “very affordable pricing”.



The company also offers free estimates for their clients to help them budget down the entire job. Nonetheless, along with providing the most affordable prices for their rug cleaning in Berwyn PA, Blue Bell and other parts of PA.



A spokesperson from the company elaborates their additional services further by stating, “Our range of additional services of rug cleaning in Blue Bell PA and other parts of PA includes complete stain removal, deodorizing to terminate stubborn odor, demothing to repel moths, and scotchgarding to sustain the cleanliness of rugs.”



Zakian has a long-standing reputation for restoring and repairing damaged rugs. It is also one of the only cleaning companies in PA and NJ to offer a wider spectrum of services e.g. rug repair and restoration which includes, carpet and furniture cleaning, oriental and area rug sales, wall-to-wall carpet sales, carpet remnant sales, and other related services.



They are the most professional and ethical rug cleaners in Philadelphia who ensure clients’ satisfaction from each of their services.



About Zakian Rugs

Zakian rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery.



For further information please visit http://www.zakianrugs.com.



Contact Address:

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-877-9000