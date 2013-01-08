Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Zakian Rugs offers Always, Free Pickup and Delivery service on orders of at least $75 or above.



Best of all, Zakian oriental area rug cleaning in Medford Lakes NJ is quite affordable. It costs only $2.25 per square foot to clean most handmade Orientals. As one can see from the chart in their website, all one need is the Oriental or area rug sizes and can easily determine the cleaning costs.



There is nothing wrong with enlisting professional carpet cleaning services for home. Taking service of a professional rug cleaning in Abington will guarantee that the job is done right. If one attempt to clean rugs on their own and do a poor job, it may run the risk of allowing mold to build up on rugs. Besides doing a professional rug cleaning in Haverford is a lot of hard work and carrying those large machines from a rug machine rental store to home is not exactly an easy task.



Professional rug cleaners use special equipment to accomplish their tasks. In most cases, this equipment is not easily accessible for the average homeowner. While there are many so-called rug cleaners and shampooing machines on the market, very few of them can do the kind of rug cleaning in Morrisville that professionals can offer. Professional rug cleaners have a lot of experience in rug treatment such as how to precondition carpets properly and most appropriate methods of cleaning out different stains from different types of rugs. Professional rug cleaning can make a great difference in cleaning the rug and reviving its look



Robert Zakian President of Zakian Rugs quotes “We use only the finest and safest cleaning methods to restore the beauty to your valuable rugs. Our specially trained people and talented craftsmen will care for your rug as if it were their own. We will always clean and restore your fine area rugs to the best of our abilities.”



Whether it's cleaning an Oriental rug that is a family heirloom or an area rug in contemporary family room, one can be assured that Zakian Rug Cleaning in Philadelphia is the rug cleaning company one can trust. They not only clean Oriental or area rug, but also can perform any rug repair one may need to make an Oriental or area rug look like new again. In addition to rug cleaning, Zakian has a long-standing reputation for restoring damaged rugs. The expert craftsmen repair holes and worn areas in rugs by reweaving small sections of a rug with wool yarn of a matching color. They also replace worn or damaged fringe and edging.



About Zakian rugs

Zakian rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery.



For further information please visit http://www.zakianrugs.com.



Contact Address:

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-877-9000