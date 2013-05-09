Zakian Rugs Offers Best and Reliable Rug Cleaning

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Zakian Rugs, the most reliable rug cleaning in PA, now offers the most affordable prices for its rug cleaning in Abington, Bala Cynwyd and other parts of PA. The professional rug cleaners also offer the remarkably effective rug cleaning process for better results for just $2.25 per square feet. Clients can easily determine their cleaning costs which Zakian Rugs claims to be the “very affordable pricing.”



The company also offers free estimates for their clients to help them budget down the entire job. Nonetheless, along with providing the most affordable prices for their rug cleaning in Wyndmoor PA, Blue Bell and other parts of PA. They are the most professional and ethical rug cleaners in Philadelphia who ensure clients’ satisfaction from each of their services.



The company provides best repair or restoration the Oriental rug may need as it gets old, in fact is the best rug repair in Cedarbrook PA. One can see signs of wear, a moth hole or a burn. Its expert craftsmen can restore fine Oriental rug to its original beauty. In fact it can repair all types of rug damage by reweaving the damaged section of carpet with wool yarn of a matching color.



A customer while describing the services stated that “I just had a rug cleaned with these folks, and I'm delighted with the results. The service was totally professional, and my phone calls regarding pickup, order status and delivery were always answered promptly, courteously and with accurate information. The rug has never looked better. I highly recommend this business."



About Zakian Rugs

Zakian Rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery. They use only the finest and safest cleaning methods to restore the beauty to the valuable rugs. Their specially trained people and talented craftsmen will care for your rug as if it were their own.



http://www.zakianrugs.com