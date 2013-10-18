Zakian Rugs Receives A+ Rating from BBB for Their Praiseworthy Rug Cleaning in PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Pennsylvania based rug cleaner, Zakian Rugs has yet again proved themselves by grabbing a precious A+ rating from the renowned and ethical business critic Better Business Bureau. Earlier in 2012, Zakian Rugs had also won the prestigious Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs and Best of Mainline Median News Award, for their always-affordable and top-quality services of rug cleaning in PA.



Zakian Rugs has been in the rug cleaning business since 1923, the accomplishment which has been achieved by so few. No wonder, it is their honesty and dedication towards their customers which has made them what they are today, the most respected and renowned company offering Oriental rug cleaning in Elkins Park, PA.



Apart from cleaning, Zakian Rugs also offers the much commendable rug repair in Elkins Park, PA for which it has also received rave reviews at the renowned Angies List. A spokesperson for the company further states, “Oriental rug cleaning and repairing is an art that we have perfected over generations. With almost 90 years of Oriental rug and area rug cleaning experience, we give you the assurance that your rug will be cleaned – like it is brand new – by the most trusted rug cleaning company Zakian Rugs.”



Started as a small business in Pennsylvania, Zakian Rugs is now expanded to Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey, and to New Castle county in Delaware. The company yet carries the same dedication and honesty towards its customers, proving themselves the most trustworthy rug cleaning companies in NJ, PA and Delaware.



About Zakian Rugs

Zakian rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery.



For further information, please visit http://www.zakianrugs.com.

Contact Address:

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-877-9000