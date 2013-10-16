ZALA Hair Extensions Australia Add Full Length 26 Inch Clip in Extensions to Their Inventory

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Hair styles go in and out of fashion so frequently it is difficult to keep up, which is why hair extensions provide an invaluable tool to those who always want the most fashionable hair. Customers are able to supplement their own hair with matching extensions that can be cut, styled and then re-used in a new way when the next fashion comes along. ZALA Hair Extensions are one of the leading providers of clip in hair extensions owing to their superior quality regulation and expansive range of products. Newly added are the longest ever extensions and they come with worldwide shipping options so everyone can get the best out of them.



The 26 inch clip in hair extensions just added to the company’s inventory represent 26 inches of premium clip in hair in both 5 and 9 piece sets, representing at least 240gr of Remy salon quality real human hair guaranteed to be the thickest and longest on the Australian market.



At ZALA’s unbeatable prices, the extensions are also the best value on the market and are able to be shipped worldwide, making ZALA the only choice for premium hair extensions.



A spokesperson for ZALA Hair Extensions explained, “The 26 inch extensions are our longest ever and can be used to create the most luxurious and decadent looks by stylists or girls who just want to have the best hairstyle on their night out. The extensions come in every colour from blonde to black and we even have special platinum blonde and burgundy red clips in stock for those who want shocks of colour or extensions match their own dyed colour. The extensions are made of genuine human hair and even come in different degrees of wave, from straight to curly, and can be styled with all the same tools used for real hair.”



About ZALA

At ZALA they use only the highest grade of Human hair extensions. Their hair is Professional Remy salon quality and the thickest on the Australian market, offering both 120gr 5 piece half sets and 230gr 9 piece Superior full head sets. All items in the ZALA range are triple wefted and double drawn hair for thick ends and the highest quality clip in sets customers have ever seen. For more information, please visit: http://www.ZALAcliphairextensions.com.au/